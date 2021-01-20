MTS announces ‘significant’ fuel supply, delivery contract

The NWT government’s Marine Transportation Services division has signed a five-year contract to supply and deliver fuel to North Warning System radar sites in Canada’s Western Arctic.

According to a Wednesday news release, the contract is with Crowley Solutions, a privately owned American company that provides governments with ship management and maritime services.

“The contract announced today will provide significant revenue for MTS while providing northern employment and economic opportunities,” stated NWT infrastructure minister Diane Archie, referring to Marine Transportation Services by its acronym.

“At the same time, our government is pleased to support Crowley and Norad in their efforts to maintain a safe and secure Arctic.”

The North Warning System is part of Canada’s North American Aerospace Defence Command – or Norad – agreement with the United States. It’s a chain of unmanned radar sites that provide airspace surveillance to detect potential threats entering North American air space.

Under the new contract, MTS will supply and deliver fuel to 21 radar sites along the coasts of the Yukon, NWT and Nunavut. The fuel will be used to operate the radar facilities.

The territory says reliable re-supply of these sites is important for Arctic military efforts.

The predecessor of MTS, Northern Transportation Company Ltd, supplied and delivered fuel to the US and Canadian departments of defence for many decades.

The territorial government said the Inuvialuit Development Corporation provided a letter of support to MTS for the new contract.