Firefighters called to truck fire at YK’s Niven Drive apartments

Firefighters quickly brought a truck fire under control outside Yellowknife’s 99 Niven Drive apartment building on Thursday morning.

Nobody was believed to have been hurt.

A black Ford pickup truck at the edge of the parking lot had erupted into flame. The immediate cause was not clear.

The NWT’s fire marshal was being summoned.

Firefighters brought the fire under control shortly after 10am.

Smoke from the fire could be seen across the city’s downtown.

Vehicle fires are a relatively common occurrence in Yellowknife. Late last year, fire marshal said 2020’s total of seven reported fires was not out of the ordinary.