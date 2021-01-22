‘Explore the world from home’ on National Family Literacy Day

The NWT Literacy Council is encouraging families across the territory to explore the world from home through the joy of reading.

The theme of this year’s National Family Literacy Day, set to take place on January 27, is Travel the World Together.

The NWT Literacy Council has planned a number of events and activities for families to get involved.

“While many families are staying home to stay safe and protect others, we can still explore the world,” community literacy coordinator Katie Johnson stated.

“Through books, conversations, the internet, and more, we can learn about the cultures, languages, foods, geography and so much more of other countries.”

The literacy council has created a Facebook challenge, running from January 25 to 31, where families can share a video or photo of them doing one of 10 activities for a chance to win a family prize pack.

In Yellowknife, the Yellowknife Playschool Association will “fly on their magic school bus” to the fieldhouse to play games from various countries.

École Allain St-Cyr is holding a parent-and-child writing project on an imaginary travelogue, poem or song.

In Hay River, École Boréale is holding a virtual author’s chair where students can share country-themed projects and stories virtually.

The NWT Centennial Library will have a curbside pick-up program for themed bags including books, snacks and activities. Families can register for the program on January 27.

The Growing Together Society will have a family pyjama party featuring snacks and story time at the Recreation Centre.

In Ulukhaktok, the Kangikyoakmiot Drummers and Dancers will be hosting a Return of the Sun event featuring traditional songs, dances and games.