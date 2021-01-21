Advertisement.

Beaufort Delta
Crime

Inuvik RCMP charge man after fire truck stolen

Last modified: January 21, 2021 at 3:02pm

A file photo of a vehicle belonging to the Inuvik Fire Department
A file photo of a vehicle belonging to the Inuvik Fire Department.

RCMP in Inuvik have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with the theft of a fire truck on Tuesday evening.

According to a Thursday news release, RCMP received a call at around 8:40pm reporting a fire truck had been taken without permission. The vehicle was eventually located heading south on the Dempster Highway, north of Tsiigehtchic and about 129 km south of Inuvik. 

Police arrested a man they say was the lone male driver.

Advertisement.

He has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while impaired, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, and failure to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.

The identity of the accused has not been publicly released. The charges against him have not been proven in court.

Advertisement.