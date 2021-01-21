Inuvik RCMP charge man after fire truck stolen

RCMP in Inuvik have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with the theft of a fire truck on Tuesday evening.

According to a Thursday news release, RCMP received a call at around 8:40pm reporting a fire truck had been taken without permission. The vehicle was eventually located heading south on the Dempster Highway, north of Tsiigehtchic and about 129 km south of Inuvik.

Police arrested a man they say was the lone male driver.

He has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while impaired, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, and failure to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.

The identity of the accused has not been publicly released. The charges against him have not been proven in court.