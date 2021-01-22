YK1 school district appoints new superintendent

The board of Yellowknife’s YK1 school district on Thursday approved the appointment of Cindi Vaselenak as its new superintendent.

In a brief meeting by video link, the district’s board of trustees swiftly voted to approve Vaselenak’s contract. She will begin work at YK1 on August 1, 2021.

She replaces Ed Lippert, who served as Metro Huculak’s successor for one year when the search for a permanent replacement was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our Canada-wide advertising resulted in a significant number of applications. Dr Vaselenak was selected from a field of truly outstanding candidates because of her demonstrated leadership capabilities and for her commitment to excellence in serving our students and their families,” said Tina Drew, YK1’s board chair, in a news release.

Vaselenak said: “A desire for lifelong learning and an adventuresome spirit are calling me north. I am impressed with the diversity of educational opportunities, especially the authentic response to the TRC Calls to Action, provided for students in the district.

“The YK1 mission, Education For Life, will challenge me to inspire and be inspired by the exceptional educators, students and members of the community.”

Officially, Vaselenak will be both the superintendent and chief executive officer.

YK1 said she had spent 34 years as an educator in Alberta, filling positions ranging from teacher and curriculum coordinator to superintendent. For 10 years she served as the superintendent of Spruce Grove’s Evergreen Catholic School division before leaving in 2019. At the time, she had expressed an intent to retire.

More recently, she has worked as a consultant to the Alberta School Boards Association and a sessional instructor at the University of Alberta.

She spent time with YK1’s board in February last year, during which she also took time to tweet from Yellowknife’s Hockey Day in Canada celebrations.