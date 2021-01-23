RCMP arrest man over threats toward public health employee

RCMP in the NWT said late on Friday they had arrested a 28-year-old man over threats alleged to have been made toward a public health employee.

In a brief statement that contained little detail, police said the arrest followed a report on Wednesday related to “a statement that was concerning toward a public health employee.”

The man was taken into custody on Thursday, police said.

What was said, and how, was not specified. The man was not identified.

“NT RCMP takes any comments that could be perceived as a threat to an employee in the public health service very seriously,” said Superintendent Jeffrey Christie, NWT RCMP’s criminal operations officer in charge, in a statement.

“We want the public and those who serve the public to know that we will investigate and hold accountable to the fullest extent of the law, anyone who makes statements that contain material that may be viewed as a threat.”

Police said their investigation was ongoing.