NWT has issued first vaccine doses to almost 10,000 people

The Northwest Territories had provided first doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine to nearly 10,000 people as of Monday, January 25.

The territorial government’s Covid-19 webpage reported 9,471 people had now received their first of two doses, an increase of more than 7,000 people in the space of the past week.

Much of that increase is likely to have come through a heavily subscribed campaign to vaccinate those aged 60 and above in Yellowknife.

By comparison, Yukon said it had administered 3,952 vaccine doses as of Monday. Nunavut reported 4,723 doses issued as of Tuesday morning.

Latest vaccine clinic information by community is available on the NWT health authority’s website.