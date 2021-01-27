Rabies vaccinations available for Tuktoyaktuk dogs

A free rabies vaccine clinic is being held in Tuktoyaktuk for residents to get their dogs vaccinated after several foxes and dogs tested positive for the disease.

The clinic began on Tuesday and continues on Wednesday from 9am until 5pm at Tuktoyaktuk’s fire hall.

On December 31, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources warned residents that two foxes in the hamlet had tested positive for rabies.

The NWT’s chief environmental health officer said in December some community dogs may have been attacked by foxes.

The territorial government told residents of Tuktoyaktuk to contact the health centre if they had been bitten, scratched or in contact with a fox, or if their pet had been.

Rabies infections in humans almost always result in death if left untreated until symptoms appear. The disease is transmitted through the saliva of sick and infected animals.

The NWT government recommended all owners get their pets vaccinated to protect their families, pets, and other residents.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only one dog at a time will be allowed into the fire hall and owners are required to have a mask.

Pets must be kept on leashes at all times.

Those who have more than five dogs can call the hamlet to schedule an appointment with the mobile clinic at (867) 997-2286.

Additional information on rabies prevention can be found on the territory’s website.