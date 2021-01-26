RCMP in the Northwest Territories are warning that “noxious substances” have been found in illicit drugs seized in Yellowknife.

According to a Tuesday press release, police seized drugs believed to be crack cocaine, powder cocaine and tablets from a Yellowknife residence on November 27. Samples of those drugs were then sent to Health Canada for analysis, which found two “noxious” substances.

Results showed the presence of Adinazolam, which is a type of benzodiazepine or drugs that slow brain activity and affect the way people think, feel and move. Health Canada said people may not be aware that substance was in the drugs.

The analysis also found 5-MeO-DBT, a drug not regulated under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which Health Canada said is so new that limited information is available on its safety.

“These two drugs are a concern for unexpected reactions, and the concern for other contaminants like opioids is always present,” said Depity Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Andy Delli Pizzi. “People who use street or illicit drugs should always do so with others present and have a plan to respond to an overdose.”

Pizzi said that should include having naloxone, a medication used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose to allow time for medical help to arrive, and calling 9-1-1.

The RCMP said the presence of these substances indicate that the danger of illicit drugs has increased in the territory.

“RCMP are very concerned that those who are already at risk and harm from illicit drug use may be further affected by the presence of new and noxious substances recently found in samples of an illicit drug seizure in Yellowknife,” Inspector Dyson Smith stated.

“Given the distribution systems of the illegal drug trade, those tainted drugs could be anywhere in the territory, so this warning is for the entire Northwest Territories.”

The RCMP said it is working with the territorial Department of Health and Social Services on the potential impacts of the discovery of these substances.