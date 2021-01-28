Lottery ticket earns Fort Resolution man $10,000

A Fort Resolution man has $10,000 in his pocket after buying a winning lottery ticket at the local Northern Store.

In a news release issued by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, Blain Sanderson said: “I saw that I matched a number on my ticket, so I had the cashier check it for me. When I saw that I won $10,000, I was so happy.”

According to the corporation, Sanderson had purchased a Bigger Spin Zing ticket with which players scratch and match “lucky numbers.”

Sanderson said he doesn’t have concrete plans for his winnings yet, but is considering sharing the cash with family members.