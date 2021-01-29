Watch: Ollie joins Canada’s Covid-19 antibody test

There goes the federal government, bleeding an NWT resident dry again.

Statistics Canada has invited a thousand people in the NWT to join a study assessing how many Canadians have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and how many have had symptoms of the virus.

One of those packages landed on Ollie’s doorstep.

In the video, watch Ollie go through the instructions for the blood sample that’ll determine whether he’s been exposed to Covid-19.

