Les Skinner, president of Sport North, steps down

Sport North’s president has stepped down in order to accept a position on the Arctic Winter Games International Committee.

In an email to territorial sports organizations, Sport North – which oversees the development of sport in the NWT – said Les Skinner would become the committee’s NWT private sector representative.

Sport North said the committee’s rules meant Skinner could not take up the seat if he remained a director of a government-funded sport organization.

Colin Pybus, Sport North’s vice president, will with immediate effect step into the role vacated by Skinner.

“Les’ dedication and devotion to the Sport North staff, board and membership will be dearly missed, and we wish him the best of luck in his new position,” Sport North said by email.