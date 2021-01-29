Yellowknife Catholic Schools superintendent receives award

Yellowknife Catholic Schools superintendent Simone Gessler has received this year’s Northwest Territories Superintendents’ Association Distinguished Service Award.

Gessler has “served thousands of students in her 22 years of NWT educational leadership,” the association said in a Friday news release.

Her colleague, superintendent Yvonne Careen of the Commission scolaire francophone des Territoires du Nord-Ouest, said: “Simone’s experience as a teacher and administrator, as well as her development in senior management have had a positive impact on her school board and all who work in education in the NWT.

“She has a thirst for learning and goes out of her way to share her knowledge and skills.”

Gessler has been the superintendent since August 2019. She previously served in roles ranging from teacher to principal to assistant superintendent.

She has now been nominated for the Canadian Association of School Administrators’ 2021 Canadian Superintendent of the Year award.