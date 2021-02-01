NWT introduces new wage subsidy and two recovery funds

Businesses in the Northwest Territories can apply to access a new wage subsidy and two funds designed to help the economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three programs are backed by $3 million in federal funding announced on Monday. The money is designed to help more of the NWT’s residents get back to work or keep their jobs.

Employers can apply for the support by contacting their local Department of Education, Culture and Employment service centre.

The wage subsidy is available to businesses that had to either lay off or hire new staff as a result of Covid-19, repurpose some of their operations, or add new services.

The precise level of subsidy available wasn’t provided. The subsidy can run for a maximum of 52 weeks, retroactive from April 1, 2020.

The second program, entitled the Labour Market Recovery Project fund, lets businesses or organizations “implement projects that will have an impact on the recovery of the NWT labour market.”

In a news release, the NWT government said that could include capacity-building initiatives, development of training programs, creating new jobs, expanding service delivery, or filling gaps in service.

Lastly, a program entitled the Labour Market Community Support fund will provide money for local residents to be hired in all 33 NWT communities.

The Department of Education, Culture and Employment said it would be in contact with communities to directly provide that funding.

Though no application deadlines have been published, the territorial government said the funding was “time-limited” in nature.