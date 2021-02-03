Your Best Terrible Date: Enter and win!

It’s not a match, huh?

The good news is, that terrible date you endured could win you an amazing Valentine’s Day prize from Cabin Radio.

All you have to do is send us your terrible date story: email it to us or send us a message via Facebook or Instagram.

Last year, we had the tale of camping in a Walmart parking lot, the agony of watching a guy give the finger to kids at the next table during date one, and the mortifying experience of dropping the other person’s work phone in the river.

Can you beat that? Enter now!

If your story is selected, you’ll win:

An arrangement of flowers from Flowers North

Dinner for two and a bottle of wine from Bullocks Bistro

A Valentine’s Day gift basket from Great Slave Gifts

Listen for great bad date stories each morning on Mornings at the Cabin, on air 7-9am right here on Cabin Radio. We’ll announce a winner on Thursday, February 11.