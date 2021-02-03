Aurora College expects return to in-person classes this fall

The NWT’s Aurora College says it plans to offer “most programs and courses face-to-face” in the 2021-2022 academic year.

Starting this fall, the college says up to 20 students (depending on classroom sizes) will be able to take part in classes in the same space, using masks and physical distancing.

There will be “respiratory hygiene techniques and enhanced cleaning protocols,” the college said in a news release on Wednesday.

Some classes will still require distance learning, but the college did not provide a definitive list.

“Students and instructors have shown tremendous resilience adapting to distance learning during this past year,” said the college’s president, Andy Bevan, in a statement.

“The college is pleased to welcome returning and new students to in-person learning sooner than many other post-secondary institutions.”