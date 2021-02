Yellowknife is in the grip of an extreme cold warning, but even temperatures of -40C can look stunning.

Ice fog gradually gave way to a glorious blue sky over the city on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

We sent our shivering reporters out with hand-warmers and cameras to capture the day.

Camera: Meaghan Brackenbury, Sarah Pruys, Ollie Williams

Editing: Ollie Williams