Five hundred new Covid-19 vaccine appointments open in YK

An additional 500 Covid-19 vaccine appointments have opened up in Yellowknife, allowing more priority groups to get their first dose of the vaccine.

The latest clinic will be held from February 11-13 at Centre Square Mall for people who fall into at least one of the priority groups listed at the bottom of this report.

Booking for these new appointments is on a first-come, first-served basis, the NWT’s health authority said in a news release.

People are encouraged to book online. If they are unable to do so, they can call Yellowknife Public Health at (867) 767-9120.

“If you are unable to get an appointment but fall under one of the expanded priority groups, please e-mail CPHO@gov.nt.ca instead of calling Yellowknife Public Health,” the health authority requested.

“More appointments will be opened up based on vaccine supply once these existing slots are filled. We are asking residents to be community-minded and let our most vulnerable get vaccinated first.”

The expanded set of priority groups includes:

Residents 18 and older with one or more of the following chronic medical conditions lung disease (COPD, lung cancer, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, or moderate to severe asthma) heart disease (cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension, congenital heart disease, heart failure, or coronary heart disease) uncontrolled or untreated hypertension (high blood pressure) diabetes with poorly controlled sugars moderate to severe chronic kidney disease (especially those with kidney transplants or requiring dialysis) moderate to severe chronic liver disease (including fatty liver disease and cirrhosis) dementia stroke



Residents 18 and older who are immunocompromised from underlying medical conditions or medications



Residents 18 and older living with obesity (body mass index of 40 or higher)



Residents 60 or older



Resident rotational workers 18 and older Mine workers who work alongside employees from outside the Northwest Territories Medevac pilots or flight crew (NWT residents only) Winter road support staff who interact directly with staff from outside the Northwest Territories Canadian Armed Forces members Taxi drivers



Resident rotational workers are asked to bring a form of work ID to their appointment.