NWT Arts Council funding application period extended

The application deadline for NWT Arts Council grants has been extended to April 15, the territorial government said on Tuesday.

Grants fund a range of artistic projects in the Northwest Territories, both by individuals and organizations. Applications were originally due at the end of February.

Extra time has been provided, the territory said, so applicants have time to adjust their plans for the year given the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact.

More information can be found on the NWT Arts Council website.