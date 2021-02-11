Ice Wireless looks to offer 4G LTE in Hay River

Hay River may have another 4G LTE cell service provider within the next two years.

Ice Wireless, a telecoms company launched in Inuvik in 2005, operates in a range of rural and remote areas of northern Canada and already offers 4G LTE in Inuvik, Norman Wells, Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀.

The company is applying for funding under the federal Universal Broadband Fund to expand that service to Hay River.

According to town council documents from February 8, Ice Wireless says the federal subsidy will make it possible to introduce 4G LTE at an affordable price – though the anticipated price was not made public.

Telus and Bell already offer 4G LTE in the town.

Ice Wireless chief operating officer Cameron Zubko has written to Hay River Mayor Kandis Jameson requesting the town’s support for its application to the fund.

The town decided at its February 8 meeting to duly draft a letter of support.