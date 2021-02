Multiple vehicles damaged in Old Airport Road incident

Traffic on Yellowknife’s Old Airport Road was disrupted on Tuesday evening by an incident involving multiple vehicles at the Range Lake Road intersection.

At least two vehicles appeared to have suffered significant damage and others were left parked by the side of the road next to police and recovery vehicles.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was badly hurt.

Old Airport Road was reduced to one operational lane for a time, while the road leaving the adjacent Independent grocery store was temporarily blocked.

All affected vehicles appeared to have been towed by 6:20pm.

A damaged vehicle at the intersection of Old Airport Road and Range Lake Road. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Emily Blake contributed reporting.