NWT begins announcing second dose vaccine dates

Eleven communities in the Northwest Territories now have firm dates for residents to receive their second doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The NWT has stated it aims to provide second doses to everyone within six weeks of their first dose – the upper end of the window recommended by a federal panel of experts.

As of Monday, 299 NWT residents – mostly residents and staff of long-term care homes – had received both doses of the vaccine.

So far, 12,833 first doses have been given out in the territory.

The NWT government says it remains confident of vaccinating 75 percent of its adult population before the end of March, despite delays to some vaccine shipments.

The following communities now have confirmed dates for second dose appointments if residents already have a first dose, or first dose appointments for any remaining residents aged 18 or over:

Colville Lake: February 15

Jean Marie River: February 19

Kátł’odeeche First Nation: February 11-12, 9am-6pm at the Chief Lamalice Complex

Nahanni Butte: February 19

Paulatuk: February 16-17

Sachs Harbour: February 18-19

Sambaa K’e: February 16

Tsiigehtchic: February 11

Ulukhaktok: February 16-18

Wekweètì: February 15-17

Wrigley: February 16-17

You can see updates on the NWT health authority’s website.

As of Wednesday morning, a few vacancies still remained at the latest clinic in Yellowknife for a new set of priority groups.