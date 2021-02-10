Covid-19 outbreak at Gahcho Kué mine continues

The Covid-19 outbreak at the Northwest Territories’ Gahcho Kué diamond mine now involves six confirmed cases of the disease among workers.

Two of those cases were confirmed last week. Of six more presumptive positives reported last weekend, four have now also been confirmed, the NWT government said on Wednesday.

Two of the six cases involve NWT residents. The remaining four involve out-of-territory workers.

Operations at the mine were suspended by De Beers on Saturday.

The NWT government says there is no risk to communities. NWT residents who work at the mine are isolating away from the mine site, while out-of-territory workers are being sent back to their home provinces.

A team of essential workers remains at Gahcho Kué.

“As of February 9, approximately 110 workers are safely isolating in Yellowknife,” the territorial government said in a Wednesday advisory.

“Public Health officials are working with the company to ensure the individuals with Covid-19 and contacts continue to safely isolate.

“Every person leaving the mine site is required to self-isolate and monitor their health for 14 days. The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is working closely with public health agencies in other provinces to arrange safe repatriation.

“The company continues to collaborate with public health officials to mitigate transmission risk.”