YK emergency overnight shelter moved to Tree of Peace

Yellowknife’s emergency shelter has been moved to the Tree of Peace Friendship Centre at 5011 51 Street until the Salvation Army is again able to accept clients.

It’s the third change of location in a week. The territorial government said it had used the Emergency Management Act to acquire the Tree of Peace as an emergency shelter after flooding at the Salvation Army’s building.

The same act was used to co-opt the city’s Mine Rescue Building as a day shelter last fall. Activating the legislation allows Paulie Chinna, the minister of municipal and community affairs, to acquire private or public property to address an emergency situation.

“The decision was made following several attempts to secure a location suitable to provide this critical service to the city’s vulnerable residents in Yellowknife,” the GNWT said in a news release late on Thursday.

The Salvation Army, which normally hosts the emergency overnight shelter, has been closed since Sunday due to a burst pipe which flooded its facilities.

Both the Mine Rescue Building and the gymnasium of a local high school have since hosted people with nowhere else to sleep.

The organization had hoped to be open Thursday night, but later said on Facebook water damage was still being dried out.

“This has not been an easy time, but we remain hopeful that our emergency shelter can get up and running in short order. Estimates as to how long are pending,” the Salvation Army said.