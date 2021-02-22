Yellowknife’s aurora-themed Naka Festival returns in March

Yellowknife’s Naka Festival, celebrating the aurora borealis and northern culture, will return throughout March.

The festival will be modified for its third year. Some of the month’s events will be held in person but some will move to a virtual format.

Themed events hosted by local organizations will include Indigenous storytelling and a fashion showcase hosted by the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, the City of Yellowknife said in a Monday news release.

Workshops will teach aurora photography and hand games, while films from the NWT will be screened.

“The Naka Festival is a great opportunity to explore and celebrate northern culture and the aurora borealis, and this year is no different,” Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty was quoted as saying.

Last year, the festival ran for only one week and focused on the technology of aurora research and Dene astronomy.

The schedule of this year’s events can be found on the City of Yellowknife’s website.