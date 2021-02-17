Burger Week smashes record, raising nearly $8K for Food First

Yellowknifers devoured 3,483 burgers to make Yellowknife Burger Week 2021 a record-breaking success and raise $7,847 for the Food First Foundation.

That represents more than double the number of burgers eaten in last year’s inaugural Yellowknife Burger Week and more than twice the money raised.

“This makes a huge difference,” said Food First Foundation president Katie Johnson, whose organization supports food programs and nutrition education initiatives in schools.

“This year, a lot of the school food programs got really stretched to the limits,” Johnson said. “We’ve been able to add in funds for communities to be able to offer snack packs as well as cover some of their Covid costs.”

Eight restaurants took part in this year’s burger week while Ethiopian restaurant Zehabesha – which did not enter a burger – still donated $100 in gift vouchers for Tuesday’s prize draw.

Did you win? Watch the Burger Week prize draw to find out.

Mischelle Remigio won the top prize, an all-inclusive two-night stay at the NWT’s Blachford Lake Lodge.

Yellowknife Burger Week 2021 was presented by Cabin Radio and organized by Sonia Idir. The event was supported by sponsors NWT Tourism, CDÉTNO, and Signed.