New set of second-dose vaccine slots opens in Yellowknife

Second-dose Covid-19 vaccination appointments in Yellowknife have opened up for people who received their first dose between January 7 to 22.

The NWT’s health authority is asking residents to book their second dose within the week designated for their date range or later. The minimum time period in between doses is 28 days.

Appointments are available between February 16 and 20.

“If you book earlier than your designated week, you will be turned away and asked to reschedule,” said the health authority in a news release.

“If you do not see an appointment option for your designated week yet, please check back at a later time.”

Residents who have not yet received their first dose but meet the criteria to be considered a priority population can also book to receive their first dose.

Priority criteria have been amended to include people with certain chronic medical conditions that are considered mild or controlled.

In the same update, the health authority noted second-dose clinics had been scheduled in Enterprise on February 18 and in Kakisa on February 19.

Second-dose clinics in the NWT’s smaller communities – which are also open to residents of those communities who still need their first vaccine – are taking place across the territory this week.