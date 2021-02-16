NWT renews public health emergency for 23rd time

The Northwest Territories’ health minister again renewed a territory-wide public health emergency on Tuesday.

In a news release, the territorial government said the state of emergency is required to “continue to decisively respond to shifts” in the territory’s health situation and “maintain preventative measures” as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates across Canada.

According to CTV’s Covid-19 tracker, there are currently 34,284 active cases across Canada.

The NWT’s Covid-19 dashboard reports nine active cases in the territory.

On Friday, four cases were confirmed at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine, which shut down operations more than a week and a half ago.

Three of the newly diagnosed cases were NWT residents. The other was an out-of-territory worker.

All of those affected were said by the territory to be isolating and doing well.

Under the territorial Public Health Act, a public health emergency expires every two weeks unless it is extended by the health minister.

The latest extension expires on March 2.