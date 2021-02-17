Apparent water line break spills into downtown YK intersection

Crews were tackling an apparent water line break at a downtown Yellowknife building on Wednesday morning.

Water appeared to be spilling from the former shelter building at the corner of 49 Street and 51 Avenue onto the adjacent intersection.

There was some disruption to traffic as a result.

The precise source of the water was not immediately confirmed. The City of Yellowknife has been approached for comment.

More follows.

Meaghan Brackenbury contributed reporting.

The source of the water appeared to be the former shelter building adjacent to the intersection. Meaghan Brackenbury/Cabin Radio

There was some disruption to traffic as water reached the intersection. Meaghan Brackenbury/Cabin Radio

A submitted photo from a nearby building shows water on the street outside the former shelter.