Apparent water line break spills into downtown YK intersection
Ollie Williams Last modified: February 17, 2021 at 11:13am
Crews were tackling an apparent water line break at a downtown Yellowknife building on Wednesday morning.
Water appeared to be spilling from the former shelter building at the corner of 49 Street and 51 Avenue onto the adjacent intersection.
There was some disruption to traffic as a result.
The precise source of the water was not immediately confirmed. The City of Yellowknife has been approached for comment.
Meaghan Brackenbury contributed reporting.
