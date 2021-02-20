Coronavirus More second-dose vaccine clinics open up across NWT Published: February 20, 2021 at 12:00pm Ollie WilliamsFebruary 20, 2021 Peter Crookedhand receives the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in Dettah. Pat Kane/National Geographic Society Covid-19 Emergency Fund Advertisement. Seventeen NWT communities will host more Covid-19 vaccine clinics in the next two weeks. The clinics, most of which were announced on Friday, include appointments already available in Yellowknife for certain people to receive their required second dose of Moderna’s vaccine. All of the clinics listed below will provide a second dose to residents who’ve already had their first dose, and a first dose to anyone aged 18 or over in the community who hasn’t yet received one.Advertisement. Similar clinics have already taken place in almost all of the communities not listed below. Communities hosting clinics in the coming two weeks are as follows, in alphabetical order. Venue information and other details have been provided where available. Check the NWT health authority’s vaccine clinic page for latest updates. Aklavik: February 25 and 26Advertisement. Behchokǫ̀: March 1-5 Délı̨nę: March 2 and 3 Dettah: February 269am to 5pm at the Dettah gym Fort McPherson: February 22, 23 and 24 Fort Providence: March 1, 2, 3 and 4At the community hall Fort Simpson: March 1, 2 and 3At the recreation centre Fort Smith: March 2-6At the Salt River First Nation centre Gamètì: February 229am to 5pm at the youth centre Hay River: March 1 onwardStart date is “dependent on scheduled delivery” according to the NWT’s health authority. For a first dose, call (867) 874-8200 to book. For a second dose, residents will be contacted directly Inuvik: March 1-8Note: Inuvik residents requiring a second dose will be contacted by Pubic Health with an appointment date and time. First doses for priority populations will resume on March 8, call (867) 777-7246 to book Łútsël K’é: February 22, 23 and 24 Ndilǫ: February 2710am to 4pm at the community wellness centre Tuktoyaktuk: March 1, 2 and 3Contact the health centre for appointments. Walk-ins welcome Tulita: March 4 and 5 Whatì: February 23 and 249am to 5pm at the youth centre Yellowknife: February 20 and February 22-27First doses for priority populations (book online). Second doses for specific groups, see NWT health authority website for details Advertisement. Related