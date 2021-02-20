More second-dose vaccine clinics open up across NWT

Seventeen NWT communities will host more Covid-19 vaccine clinics in the next two weeks.

The clinics, most of which were announced on Friday, include appointments already available in Yellowknife for certain people to receive their required second dose of Moderna’s vaccine.

All of the clinics listed below will provide a second dose to residents who’ve already had their first dose, and a first dose to anyone aged 18 or over in the community who hasn’t yet received one.

Similar clinics have already taken place in almost all of the communities not listed below.

Communities hosting clinics in the coming two weeks are as follows, in alphabetical order. Venue information and other details have been provided where available. Check the NWT health authority’s vaccine clinic page for latest updates.

Aklavik: February 25 and 26

Behchokǫ̀: March 1-5

Délı̨nę: March 2 and 3

Dettah: February 26

9am to 5pm at the Dettah gym

Fort McPherson: February 22, 23 and 24

Fort Providence: March 1, 2, 3 and 4

At the community hall

Fort Simpson: March 1, 2 and 3

At the recreation centre

Fort Smith: March 2-6

At the Salt River First Nation centre

Gamètì: February 22

9am to 5pm at the youth centre

Hay River: March 1 onward

Start date is “dependent on scheduled delivery” according to the NWT’s health authority. For a first dose, call (867) 874-8200 to book. For a second dose, residents will be contacted directly

Inuvik: March 1-8

Note: Inuvik residents requiring a second dose will be contacted by Pubic Health with an appointment date and time. First doses for priority populations will resume on March 8, call (867) 777-7246 to book

Łútsël K’é: February 22, 23 and 24

Ndilǫ: February 27

10am to 4pm at the community wellness centre

Tuktoyaktuk: March 1, 2 and 3

Contact the health centre for appointments. Walk-ins welcome

Tulita: March 4 and 5

Whatì: February 23 and 24

9am to 5pm at the youth centre

Yellowknife: February 20 and February 22-27

First doses for priority populations (book online). Second doses for specific groups, see NWT health authority website for details