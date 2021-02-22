Worker in hospital after ‘serious accident’ at Aurora Ford

A worker at Aurora Ford in Yellowknife is in hospital following a “serious workplace accident.”

According to a news release from Aurora Ford, the incident took place on Saturday at around 3pm. Emergency services were immediately contacted while staff performed first aid.

The worker, who was not publicly identified, remains in intensive care at Stanton Territorial Hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the injured worker, their family, and all those affected by the incident,” Aurora Ford stated.

“Aurora Ford is committed to the health and safety of all our employees and will be providing support through this difficult time.”

Lee Cawson, Aurora Group’s vice president of operations, told Cabin Radio the accident involved electricity and took place in the service department.

The Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission, which is investigating the incident, confirmed that it is conducting an inspection.

The commission said it would not be publicly releasing further information at this time.

Aurora Ford said its Yellowknife dealership would be closed to the public on Monday to facilitate that investigation and support employees.