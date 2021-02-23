NWT nears 2,000 fully vaccinated residents

The NWT has now fully vaccinated 1,934 people according to territorial government data. A further 14,520 residents have received their first of two doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Second-dose clinics continue across the territory this week, while the territory recently restated its faith that 75 percent of NWT adults can be vaccinated before the end of March – little over a month away.

The latest vaccination figures, updated on Monday, show just over 1,300 NWT residents received their second dose of the vaccine in the past week.

Just under 1,000 residents received their first dose in the same time period.

Counting both first and second doses, the NWT has so far administered 16,454 of the 19,100 doses the territory is understood to have received.

By comparison, data published on Monday suggests the Yukon has administered 12,173 doses and Nunavut 6,977.

Southern provinces have, in general, administered many thousands more doses but have far larger populations. To date, the NWT has issued at least one dose to a larger proportion of its population than any other Canadian jurisdiction.

According to the territorial government, there remain 10 active cases of Covid-19 in the territory. All are believed to be in Yellowknife, where more than 100 workers have been isolating after an outbreak of the disease at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine.

Of the 10, five are NWT residents and five are out-of-territory workers.