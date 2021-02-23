Applications welcomed for $20,000 health research stipend

Aurora College students are invited to apply for a $20,000 stipend designed to involve them in health research while they study.

The program, which has operated since 2019 and so far funded three students, is offered by the college and NWT research support unit Hotıì ts’eeda.

The fund is named Edets’seèhdzà, which means “stepping forward to challenge yourself” in the Tłı̨chǫ language.

Applications will be accepted via Hotıì ts’eeda’s website until March 15.

“Participation in the research project can be full-time over the summer months, or part-time during the school year,” the organization said in a news release.

“Students can apply with a research project in mind or request to be paired with a relevant research project.”

Applicants must be students in an Aurora College program with an academic average of 75 percent or higher and an interest in a career in health and wellness or Indigenous health research.