Second-dose clinics announced for remaining NWT communities

The NWT government on Tuesday rounded out its list of upcoming second-dose Covid-19 vaccine clinics by adding dates in Fort Resolution, Fort Liard, Norman Wells, and Fort Good Hope.

Other communities had already been given dates for the coming two weeks. Residents who’ve had a first dose can receive their second at the clinics, while residents who’ve yet to receive a dose can sign up for their first.

In Yellowknife, clinics are not yet open to all eligible adults but are providing second doses to certain groups and first doses to an expanded list of priority populations.

At the moment, any Yellowknifer who received their first shot before January 30 is able to sign up for a second dose.

The clinic in Norman Wells takes place from March 2 to 4, Fort Resolution’s clinic will run on March 4 and 5, Fort Liard’s takes place from March 4 to 6, and Fort Good Hope’s clinic runs on March 8 and 9.

More: NWT health authority’s vaccine clinic information page

So far, the NWT has fully vaccinated almost 2,000 people and issued a first dose to 14,520 people. The territory has vaccinated more people per capita than any other Canadian jurisdiction.

It’s still not clear when the vaccine will be opened up to all remaining eligible adults.

However, that’s likely to be soon. The federal government says the NWT is due to receive another 16,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.