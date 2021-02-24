Yellowknife closing intersection to repair water break

The intersection of Yellowknife’s 49 Street and 51 Avenue will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians on Wednesday as the city repairs a water break.

According to a news release from the city, traffic controls will be in place to direct vehicles and pedestrians. Parking in the area will be limited.

Local traffic will still be able to access the following areas:

49 Street from Franklin Avenue to 51 Avenue;

49 Street from 51 Avenue to 52 Avenue;

51 Avenue from 48 Street to 49 Street; and

51 Avenue from 49 Street to 50 Street.

Repairs are expected to take place throughout the day.

The city said interruptions to water service are unlikely but may occur.

According to the city, the issue is not related to an earlier water line break in the same downtown intersection on the morning of February 17, which flooded the nearby streets.