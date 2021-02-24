Inuvik’s greenhouse asks for input on the next five years

The group that operates Inuvik’s community greenhouse is asking residents what its objectives should be in the next five years.

On Tuesday, the Community Garden Society of Inuvik said it was drawing up a new strategic plan and invited residents to submit their feedback either online or at a public open house.

The online version closes on March 5. The open house takes place at the town library from 3:30-5:30pm and 6:30-8pm on March 3.

People completing the survey receive a “small thank-you gift,” the society said, and will be entered to win one of two fresh veggie box subscriptions or $500 in groceries.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted both the fragility of supply chains and the importance of improving food security in the North,” said Ray Solotki, the society’s executive director, in a news release.

“The society is so well positioned to be a meaningful provider of healthy, locally sourced foods and we want to hear from people on how they think we should do that.”

The society says its role has broadened in recent years from operating the greenhouse to taking on a range of northern food security projects.

In November last year, the society received $485,000 from CanNor’s IDEANorth program to build and maintain a year-round hydroponic greenhouse.

At the time, Solotki said the society’s gradual expansion would allow it to “take on more projects that deal with food security … more educational projects, which is what we really are passionate about: helping people learn how to garden effectively.”