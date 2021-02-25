Watch: A last trip on the Whatì winter road

Soon, there won’t be a Whatì winter road.

The all-season road connecting the community to the highway system is expected to open for the first time this fall.

That road, which will be known as Highway 9, is destined to replace the current ice road that serves the community in the winter months.

To make sure our memory of the winter road doesn’t simply evaporate this spring, we sent Cabin Radio’s AJ Goodwin, Luisa Esteban and Sarah Sibley down the road one last time with cameras.