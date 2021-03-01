Vaccine priority groups expand in YK, Inuvik and Hay River

Starting March 1, residents in Hay River, Inuvik, and Yellowknife can make an appointment to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine if they are essential frontline workers who are unable to work virtually.
This list includes people over the age of 18 who work in:
- Schools;
- Day homes and day cares;
- Hotels;
- Grocery stores;
- Drugstores;
- Banks;
- Libraries;
- Postal service workers;
- Liquor stores;
- Gas stations and convenience stores;
- Customer service agents at airports; and
- Reporters and camera crews
All other priority populations can also still sign up to get the vaccine if they have not already.
Bookings are also available March 8 to 13 for people who are eligible for their first dose or who received their first dose more than 28 days ago and are now eligible for their second dose.