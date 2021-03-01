Advertisement.

Vaccine priority groups expand in YK, Inuvik and Hay River

Last modified: March 1, 2021 at 3:55pm

Peter Crookedhand receives the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in Dettah. Pat Kane/National Geographic Society Covid-19 Emergency Fund

Starting March 1, residents in Hay River, Inuvik, and Yellowknife can make an appointment to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine if they are essential frontline workers who are unable to work virtually.

This list includes people over the age of 18 who work in:

  • Schools;
  • Day homes and day cares;
  • Hotels;
  • Grocery stores;
  • Drugstores;
  • Banks;
  • Libraries;
  • Postal service workers;
  • Liquor stores;
  • Gas stations and convenience stores;
  • Customer service agents at airports; and
  • Reporters and camera crews

All other priority populations can also still sign up to get the vaccine if they have not already. 

Bookings are also available March 8 to 13 for people who are eligible for their first dose or who received their first dose more than 28 days ago and are now eligible for their second dose.

