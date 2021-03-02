NWT reaches 44% vaccination, public health emergency renewed

The Northwest Territories has now given 15,217 first doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 while 4,558 people have received their second dose and are now considered fully vaccinated.

This means around 44 percent of adults are now partially vaccinated against Covid-19 while 13 percent are fully immunized.

There are approximately 34,400 adults in the NWT, and the NWT is aiming to vaccinate 75 percent – or around 25,800 people – by the end of March or early April.

As the territorial government released the latest vaccination numbers, the NWT’s health minister renewed the territory’s public health emergency for the 24th time.

A Tuesday news release reiterated the state of emergency is required “to continue to decisively respond to shifts in the NWT’s own public health situation, and maintain preventative measures” in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were 30,430 active cases in Canada as of 7pm on Monday.

In the NWT, there are five active cases of Covid-19 – three are NWT residents and two are non-residents. In total, there have been 74 confirmed cases of the disease in territory since last March.

Under the territorial Public Health Act, a public health emergency expires every two weeks unless it is extended by the health minister.

The extension will expire on March 16, 2021, which will be almost exactly a year since the emergency was first declared by the NWT government on March 18, 2020.