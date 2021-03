Registration for swimming lessons and programs at the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool in Yellowknife opens on March 8 at 9am, the city announced.

A list of programs, including schedules and costs, is available on the city’s website.

Residents can register online or by calling (867) 920-5683 or (867) 669-3457.

The city said a range of Covid-19 guidelines will be in place. Those attending classes must fill out a contact tracing form online before each class.