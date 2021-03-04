BC police arrest murder suspect with ties to the NWT

RCMP in Coquitlam, British Columbia, have arrested a man with ties to the Northwest Territories who was wanted in connection with the shooting death of another man in Edmonton.

Edmonton police had previously issued a public plea for help tracing Amin Yussuf, 30, in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Abubeker Gemechu Abduraman in March 2019 at Xhale Lounge.

Two other individuals were also shot in the incident, sustaining injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

At the time, police said Yussuf had ties to Yellowknife and Hay River.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service said Yussuf was arrested on February 26 after Coquitlam RCMP responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.

A $50,000 reward had been offered for information leading to Yussuf’s arrest. Police said since he was not apprehended through a tip, no financial reward will be granted.

Yussuf is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder with a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm. The charges have not been proven in court.

Yussuf was transported from BC to Edmonton on Wednesday morning.