Black Voters Matter hopes to help Black northerners run for office

A series of events encouraging Black people in northern and western Canada to run for federal office will take place online throughout March.

The free weekend events will feature organizers from each the four major federal political parties before wrapping up with a Black women in politics panel discussion.

Speakers for the events will include Black members of parliament, federal candidates, and experienced campaign organizers. They will share their experiences running for office and how to gain a federal nomination.

The aim is to give attendees an opportunity to network with each other and begin to build a regional community base of political support.

Speakers lined up so far include:

the Liberal Party’s Greg Fergus on March 6 from 2-3:30pm

the Green Party’s Adrian Currie on March 7 from 2-3:30pm

the New Democrats’ Matthew Green on March 13 from 2-3:30pm

the Conservative Party’s Tunde Obasan on March 14 from 2-3:30pm

The events are being organized by Black Voters Matter Canada (West and North), a new collective of Black organizers that includes Yellowknife resident Ambe Chenemu.

“Black people, especially outside of eastern and Atlantic Canada, are often underrepresented as candidates and elected officials and, as a result, are often disengaged with the political process,” Chenemu said in a news release.

He stressed the importance of qualified Black candidates being prepared if a federal election comes to pass this spring.

Chenemu is the president and founding member of BACupNorth – Black Advocacy Coalition Up North – a group taking action to address systemic racism in the NWT.