Four people have been named the NWT’s outstanding volunteers for 2020.

The annual Outstanding Volunteer Awards seek to recognize “the remarkable contributions volunteers make in communities across the NWT,” according to the territorial government.

There are four categories: outstanding Elder, youth, individual or group.

The outstanding Elder award went to Marino Casebeer, a man who has played an important role in Yellowknife’s Folk on the Rocks festival for many years.

Anna Seagrave, a teen who teaches throat-singing to students in Yellowknife, won the youth award.

The individual award was given to Caihla MacCuish, a volunteer for groups ranging from the Native Women’s Association to the Yellowknife Community Garden Collective.

Inclusion NWT’s board of directors won the group award for its work supporting individuals with disabilities and their families during the pandemic.

Each winner received $1,000 to donate to an organization of their choice. The money will go to Folk on the Rocks, sexual education initiative Foxy, the Yellowknife’s Women’s Society, and Inclusion NWT’s respite services.

The GNWT is now seeking nominations in the same four categories – outstanding Elder, youth, individual and group – for 2021, which will mark the awards’ 30th year.

The deadline to nominate an individual or group is June 17.