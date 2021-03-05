Vaccines open to general population in Hay River, Inuvik

All residents aged 18 years and older in Inuvik and Hay River, and residents aged 50 years and older in Yellowknife, can now get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The NWT government announced it was expanding groups of residents that can book appointments for the Moderna vaccine on Friday afternoon.

It said vaccines will be offered to the general population in Yellowknife in the coming weeks, the last community to do so.

“I am pleased that we continue to be able to expand the priority groups eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in the Northwest Territories and I look forward to seeing our territory get to the position where the vaccine is offered to all eligible residents, in all 33 communities,” Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green said in a statement.

To date, the NWT has received 35,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine and is anticipating 16,300 more in mid-March. So far, 15,217 residents have received their initial dose of the vaccine and 4,558 have received two doses.

Eligible residents wishing to book a Covid-19 vaccine appointment can contact 867-777-7246 in Inuvik, 867-874-8400 in Hay River, and 867-767-9120 or online in Yellowknife.

Vaccine teams will be returning to communities within the recommended time frame for second doses of the vaccine for residents who have received their first dose.

Eligible residents who have missed their first or second dose can book their vaccine in any NWT community. The vaccine clinic schedule for all communities can be found online.