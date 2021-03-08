Nominations open for Order of the NWT

The NWT Honours Advisory Council is seeking nominations for the Order of the NWT, the highest honour given to the territory’s residents.

The Order of the NWT recognizes residents who have “served with the greatest distinction and excelled in any field of endeavour benefiting the people of the NWT or elsewhere,” according to the website of the territorial legislature, which administers the process.

Recent recipients include pilot “Buffalo Joe” McBryan, women and families advocate Lyda Fuller, late northern broadcaster and leader Les Carpenter, four-time Olympic cross-country skier Sharon Firth, and Indigenous language advocate Lillian Elias.

Membership of the Order entitles you to wear its insignia as a decoration and use the initials ONWT after your name.

The deadline for nominations this year is Friday, April 16, at 5pm.

Nomination forms are available from the legislature’s website.

The NWT Honours Advisory Council is a non-partisan committee appointed by the legislature to review each year’s nominations.

According to the legislature’s website, the current committee members are Danny Gaudet, Sabrina Broadhead, and Ann Peters.