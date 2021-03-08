NWT’s $400K Healthy Choices Fund seeks applications

The territorial government is encouraging Indigenous and community governments, non-government organizations, and health and social service authorities to apply for the Healthy Choices Fund.

The $400,000 fund accepts applications annually for program and services that support “the vision of healthy, educated individuals, families, and communities in the Northwest Territories” and that have “the potential to improve health outcomes for residents in a tangible and measurable fashion.”

Successful applicants can receive between $10,000 and $75,000 per financial year.

The government aims to support projects that increase awareness of healthy choices, focus on youth, encourage community participation, and allow residents to participate in healthy choices.

In past years, recipients have included a traditional foods program at Stanton Territorial Hospital, the Camp Connections program for NWT youth involved with social services, and an Aurora College healthy campus initiative.

The deadline to apply is April 1 at 5pm MT. There’s more information about applying on the NWT government’s website, plus you can review projects that received funding in previous years.