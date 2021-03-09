Half of NWT adults vaccinated against Covid-19

The Northwest Territories has given 50 percent of its adult population their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The territory reached the halfway mark on March 8. Meanwhile, just over 32 percent of the population is fully vaccinated as second dose clinics wrap up in the NWT’s smaller communities.

The territorial government’s Covid-19 dashboard’s latest numbers, which are updated every Monday evening, indicate that public health staff have administered 17,057 initial doses of the Moderna vaccine and 11,151 second doses.

There are around 34,400 adults in the NWT. The territory is aiming to vaccinate 75 percent of its eligible population, or around 25,800 people, by the end of March or early April.

There are currently 30,332 active Covid-19 cases across Canada – one of which is an NWT resident.

To date, the territory has confirmed 74 cases of Covid-19: 42 of which were NWT residents, 27 were non-NWT residents, and five were NWT residents living out-of-territory.