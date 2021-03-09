YK city hall to resume regular hours starting March 15

Starting March 15, Yellowknife’s city hall will adopt its regular hours of service Monday to Friday from 8:30am until 5:00pm.

The chief public health officer authorized the change, which is accompanied with additional Covid-19 measures in place that will be communicated by various signs throughout city hall.

There will be a limit on the amount of people allowed in the facility at one time and everyone is encouraged to wear a mask inside. Those who feel unwell should not enter the building.

People who plan to go to city hall need to fill out a contact tracing form before their visit.

Access to city hall will be available via the lower entrance on 49 Avenue only, and visitors need to check-in with the front desk when they arrive.

The city is still encouraging residents to access services online through emailing its customer service department or visiting its website.

Registration for swimming lessons at Yellowknife’s Ruth Inch Memorial Pool opened on Monday, March 8.

The city said for those activities, a range of Covid-19 guidelines would be in place. Those attending classes must fill out a contract tracing form online before each class.