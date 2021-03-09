The Northwest Territories government has launched a new Community Suicide Prevention Fund.

The government announced on Tuesday that it will provide $225,000 annually to help communities “develop and deliver culturally safe and appropriate programs by increasing community wellness and reducing stigma.”

“Creating this suicide prevention fund will support us as we work to reduce the high rate of suicide in the NWT,” Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green said in a statement.

“The fund will also help us advance our mandate priority of increasing the number and variety of culturally respectful and community-based mental health programs for the residents of the Northwest Territories.”

Applications are now open and funding will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. A maximum of $45,000 per project is available per community.

Multi-year projects and research projects are not eligible for the funding.

“If there are multiple competing projects and there is insufficient funding to provide support for each project, priority will be given to projects that demonstrate strong partnerships or demonstrate sustainability beyond the life of this funding,” reads the Department of Health and Social Services’ website.

Priority will be given to Indigenous governments, non-governmental Indigenous community organizations, and non-governmental organizations that have support from or have partnered with an Indigenous or community government authority. Other government organizations are also eligible to apply.