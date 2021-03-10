YK teacher up for music award, $10K prize for school

Stephen Richardson, a music teacher at Yellowknife’s École St Joseph School, has been nominated for the 2021 MusicCounts Teacher of the Year Award.

Richardson is up against four other nominees for the prestigious award, which will be presented alongside Canada’s Juno music awards at a gala in May in Toronto.

If he wins, he’ll receive $10,000 to donate to St Joseph’s music program. All nominees also receive a $1000 cash prize.

The award is presented by MusiConts, a music education charity.

“With the success of his students at the core of his teaching, Stephen encourages them to thoroughly explore the rhythm practices of both their own and of other cultures,” wrote the charity in a news release, noting Richardson invites Indigenous and world musicians to his classes and runs extracurricular clubs that each things like the African djembe and Puerto Rican cajon.

The principal of St Joseph, Tony Florio, was quoted as saying, “Stephen demonstrates daily his passion for teaching music.

“He also teaches full-time guitar lessons, and mentors students in grant writing and recording. He also continues with his own recording and gigging schedule under his own music business.”

Over the years, Richardson’s elementary school bands have won gold at the Yellowknife Music Festival and he has won three federal arts album grants, and multiple TV and movie music syncs.

Another Yellowknife musician, Leela Gilday, is also in the running for two awards at the Junos. Gilday’s album North Star Calling is up for two Juno awards: the Indigenous artist or group of the year award and the contemporary roots album of the year award.